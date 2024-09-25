Falcons have learned lessons against opponents who have combined 8-1 record

“What did we learn from Philly? Don’t stop. Stay resilient. Keep fighting. You never know what is going to happen.

“What did we learn from the Chiefs? Hey, this game comes down to inches. Not to give you the ol’ Al Pacino (speech from the movie ‘Any Given Sunday’). It does. There’s still no guarantee that we score if we get the first down. It gives us a lot better chance to.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons are set to play the next three games against NFC South foes, the Saints, Bucs and Panthers.

“Every single thing is a learning experience,” Morris said. “That’s just the truth of the matter. You better go out this week, and you better prepare for the Saints. You can go look at and say our opponents were 8-1; these guys are 2-1.

The Saints pummeled the Panthers (47-10) and the Cowboys (44-19) before losing to the Eagles (15-12).

“They have absolutely been blowing the doors off of people and/or playing a close game,” Morris said. “The league is the league, and it will be that way every single week.”