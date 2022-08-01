Falcons have an ‘all inclusive’ approach to the draft

FLOWERY BRANCH – Kyle Smith, the Falcons vice president of player personnel, shed some light on the team’s approach to drafting and preparation.
“We’re all inclusive,” Smith said. “We want everybody involved. We have the pro guys involved in the college draft. We have college guys involved in the pro in terms of (the chance) to grow. Sit in the meetings, listen to it, and observe it.”
Smith is the top lieutenant to general manager Terry Fontenot.
“As far as the college draft is concerned, we’ve got coaches, scouts, everybody’s in there having them in the room,” Smith said. “The person who’s speaking is the most important person in the room at that moment. Everybody’s is going to have a shot to pour their guts out.”
When it’s decision-making time, everyone has been heard.
“From there, obviously, Terry, myself and (coach) Arthur Smith, we get to weave through everything that we just went over,” Smith said. “Then Arthur and Terry, it’s their job to get behind a close door again and make the decision. Hey, this is the route we are going.”
About three weeks after the draft, Smith, director of college scouting Anthony Robinson and Dwaune Jones, assistant director of college scouting, attend the BLESTO (Bears-Lions-Eagles-Steelers-Talent-Organization) meetings to get the draft list for next year’s draft.
“So now, turn the page and now we’re at it again,” Smith said.
