Falcons guard Jalen Mayfield dealing with lower-back issue

Generally speaking, the Falcons have been in a good spot health-wise. The Hall of Fame game officially kicked off the exhibition season Thursday, but even before the games began, there have been serious injuries in camps. The Buccaneers lost center Ryan Jensen (knee), a culture setter on their offensive line, for significant time, if not the season. The Broncos lost receiver Tim Patrick, who was expected to be a top target for new quarterback Russell Wilson, to an ACL tear.

While the Falcons haven’t lost a significant contributor, defensive tackle Vincent Taylor suffered a ruptured Achilles that ended his season. It was a brutal blow for Taylor, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 1 last season with the Texans. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in April.

Inside linebacker Deion Jones has been on the physically-unable-to-perform list, but he’s expected back before the season begins (unless the team trades him). Cornerback Isaiah Oliver, whom the team re-signed in the offseason, and fullback Keith Smith are working their way back from knee surgeries. The Falcons consider themselves “in pretty good shape” regarding health, Arthur Smith said this week (before Mayfield was sidelined).

The Falcons begin the exhibition season Aug. 12 in Detroit.