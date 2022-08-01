BreakingNews
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled
ajc logo
X

Falcons’ GM Terry Fontenot on Deshaun Watson, QB situation

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Combined ShapeCaption
Watson was suspended for six games for violating code of conduct policy Monday. The Falcons tried to trade for Watson in the offseason.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top