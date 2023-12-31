Falcons get snowed under in Chicago, 37-17

However, against the Bears, the Falcons did not look like a playoff team nor a division titlist. Desmond Ridder came on to close out the game when things got out of hand and he promptly tossed a fourth interception.

The offense could not sustain drives. Defensively, the Falcons couldn’t take away the Bears’ top receiver Moore, who turned in a monster game. Moore had nine catches for 159 yards and a touchdown. Fields completed 20 of 32 passes for 268 and a touchdown. Fields also had a rushing touchdown.

Heinicke completed 10 of 29 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a passer rating of 26.

With one more road game left, the Falcons have posted a 2-6 record on the road this season.

A composed Fields, who the Falcons passed on in the 2021 NFL draft to select tight end Kyle Pitts, led the Bears to a 21-7 halftime lead. Pitts finished with one catch for 5 yards on five targets.

Fields connected with his top receiver Moore several times, including a touchdown in the first half. He also ran for a touchdown and running back Roschon Johnson scored on a short run as the Falcons were unable to sustain much offense.

While the Falcons were misfiring on offense, the Bears put together scoring drives of 60, 68 and 75 yards.

The Falcons scored on a screen-pass to Tyler Allgeier that he took in 75 yards for a touchdown. The Falcons caught the Bears in a cornerback blitz by Kyler Gordon on the screen play. Allgeier received good blocks from guard Chris Lindstrom and wide receiver Scotty Miller on Eddie Jackson and later on Terrell Smith.

To start the game, the Falcons’ opening drive stalled and Younghoe Koo missed a 50-yard field goal attempt into the wind.

The Bears, with Fields completing a 32-yard pass to Moore on their first offensive play, went on the move. On the seventh play of the drive, Fields tossed a nice pass to Moore in the back of the end zone with Jessie Bates III in coverage for the touchdown.

The Falcons stalled on their next drive and Koo missed a 42-yard field goal attempt.

The Bears went back on the move with Fields finding Moore for another 32-yard gain up the left sideline with A.J. Terrell in coverage. Five plays later, Fields scored on a 9-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0.

The Falcons answered with their big screen pass to make it 14-7.

After an exchange of punts, the Bears cobbled together a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that was capped by Johnson’s 1-yard run to make it 21-7.

After another exchange of punts, Heinicke tossed an interception to linebacker T.J. Edwards. The Bears stalled and Cairo Santos’ 55-yard field goal attempt was nearly returned for a touchdown by Dee Alford. He was tripped up by Chicago’s Robert Tonyan at the Bears’ 13 after a 96-yard return.

To open the third quarter, the Bears stayed with their pattern of throwing to Moore early. This time Moore, the former Carolina Panther, got open for a 28-yard gain with Richie Grant in coverage. The drive stalled and Santos added a 22-yard field goal to make it 24-7.

The Falcons finally got moving and drove down to the Bears’ 19, but the drive stalled. Koo made a 38-yard field goal to make it 24-10.

After stopping the Bears on downs, Heinicke tossed his second interception of the game to Tyrique Stevenson.

Santos added a 42-yards field goal with 1:10 left in the third quarter, to give the Bears a three-score lead.

Heinicke added a 24-yard touchdown run. The defense forced a punt, but the Falcons were forced to punt. Santos added a 42-yard field goal to put the Bears up 30-17 with 4:59 to play.

The Falcons will close out their regular season with a game at the Saints either on Saturday or Sunday. The date and time has not been determined by the league.

The Bow Tie Chronicles