It was a surprise to some that Cousins would attend the workouts after coach Raheem Morris said recently he didn’t expect him at the league meetings.

“I wouldn’t say a surprise,” Fontenot said. “... This is a voluntary thing and so whether a player comes or doesn’t come, we have a lot of really good professionals. … Whether they’re here (or) somewhere else, they’re going to really take care of their body. And obviously, Kirk is one of those guys. So, I wouldn’t say a surprise because it is voluntary.”

Fontenot was not sure if Cousins would be a regular attendee.

“This is a voluntary thing, so it’s up to him whether he wants to be here or not,” Fontenot said.

He pushed back against the ESPN report, which said teams were balking at the $20 million asking price.

“We haven’t put a number on it,” Fontenot said. “We wouldn’t … share specific conversations with what we’re doing, but no, we haven’t, to answer your question, put a specific number on.”

The Falcons have contended Cousins is their backup quarterback. Cousins wants to get to a situation where he would be a starter. He was benched last season after signing a four-year, $180 million deal in free agency.

The contract is deemed untradeable, much like Russell Wilson’s was last offseason.

“We just have to look at whatever. ... Say, if we get an offer on any player,” Fontenot said. “We get an offer we have to look at it and say, ‘Is this going to help our team? Is this for the betterment of our team?’ And then we’ll do it with Kirk or anyone else. It comes down to that.”