Report: Kirk Cousins attended first day of Falcons’ offseason workouts

Falcons backup quarterback Kirk Cousins reported to the first day of the team’s offseason training program on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
The news was first reported by Channel 2’s Zach Klein on Twitter/X.
The Falcons’ plan to trade Cousins and his hefty contract is not going anywhere, according to a recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Cousins’ four-year contract worth up to $180 million has been deemed “untradeable.” To get things moving, the Falcons reportedly are asking teams to pay $20 million of the $45 million worth of guarantees left in the contract, according to the report. Teams are balking at those demands.
The Falcons were asked about the report but elected not to comment and noted that coach Raheem Morris spoke about the Cousins situation at the recent NFL business meeting and noted that he wasn’t expecting Cousins to attend the voluntary workouts.
The Falcons declared Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback with three games to play last season.
Cousins’ situation could become clearer after this week’s draft.
Morris noted that they plan to move forward with Cousins as the backup, but did not rule out a trade.
Morris was realistic about the Cousins situation.
“Obviously, we know this is a business,” Morris said. “There are business aspects to everything that you do.”
The Falcons would like to get some sort of compensation for Cousins.
Cousins, who’ll turn 37 in August, wants to be a starting quarterback.
Also, Cousins has a no-trade clause. He’ll have to waive it and agree to play where the Falcons are sending him.
The Falcons prepared for Cousins’ possible departure by signing backup quarterback Easton Stick, formerly of the Chargers, on Monday.
Stick, 29, was drafted by the Chargers in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2019 NFL draft. He played collegiately at North Dakota State.
Stick, who’s 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds, has appeared in just six games over six seasons in the NFL, including four starts in 2023.
The Falcons now have four quarterbacks, as Stick joins Cousins, Penix and Emory Jones on the roster.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Falcons’ Bijan Robinson: ‘I’m tired, in the offseason, of telling people like, man, we’re almost there’
Robinson wants the Atlanta Falcons, who finished 8-9 last season, to return to respectability and reach the playoffs.
Falcons’ Bijan Robinson helps support food-insecure communities in metro Atlanta
Falcon running back Bijan Robinson teamed with Mercedes-Benz workers to pack more than 6,000 meals and 7,200 pounds of food to fight childhood hunger.
Report: Falcons asking teams to pick up $20 million of Kirk Cousins’ salary
Kirk Cousins’ four-year contract worth up to $180 million has been deemed “untradeable.”
Featured
Credit: SPECIAL
Atlanta, DeKalb customers rack up millions in unpaid water and sewer bills
Dozens of water and sewer bills worth more than $500,000 are owed to both governments as they spend millions in system upgrades.
Atlanta faces $20M budget deficit, potential layoffs ahead
Howard Shook, chair of the Atlanta City Council’s Finance and Executive Committee, said city officials will be facing what he called a “no budget” instead of a “yes budget.”
Grindhouse replaces NFA Burger at Truist Park just weeks into baseball season
NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer shut down his slider stand at Truist Park just a few weeks into the Atlanta Braves' 2025 season.