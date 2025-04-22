Report: Kirk Cousins attended first day of Falcons’ offseason workouts

Cousins’ four-year contract worth up to $180 million has been deemed “untradeable.” To get things moving, the Falcons reportedly are asking teams to pay $20 million of the $45 million worth of guarantees left in the contract, according to the report. Teams are balking at those demands.

The Falcons were asked about the report but elected not to comment and noted that coach Raheem Morris spoke about the Cousins situation at the recent NFL business meeting and noted that he wasn’t expecting Cousins to attend the voluntary workouts.

The Falcons declared Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback with three games to play last season.

Cousins’ situation could become clearer after this week’s draft.

Morris noted that they plan to move forward with Cousins as the backup, but did not rule out a trade.

Morris was realistic about the Cousins situation.

“Obviously, we know this is a business,” Morris said. “There are business aspects to everything that you do.”

The Falcons would like to get some sort of compensation for Cousins.

Cousins, who’ll turn 37 in August, wants to be a starting quarterback.

Also, Cousins has a no-trade clause. He’ll have to waive it and agree to play where the Falcons are sending him.

The Falcons prepared for Cousins’ possible departure by signing backup quarterback Easton Stick, formerly of the Chargers, on Monday.

Stick, 29, was drafted by the Chargers in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2019 NFL draft. He played collegiately at North Dakota State.

Stick, who’s 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds, has appeared in just six games over six seasons in the NFL, including four starts in 2023.

The Falcons now have four quarterbacks, as Stick joins Cousins, Penix and Emory Jones on the roster.