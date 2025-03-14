Breaking: Senate Democrats allow GOP funding bill to advance, choose budget cuts over shutdown
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons free-agency tracker: Leonard Floyd stands out in group of low-level signings

Team lost two key starters in center Drew Dalman, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett
FILE - San Francisco 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) during their NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Jan. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, file)

Credit: Darryl Webb/AP

Credit: Darryl Webb/AP

FILE - San Francisco 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) during their NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Jan. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, file)
By
48 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The NFL’s new business year started at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and the Falcons have been busy signing players.

Here’s a look at who they’ve signed, who left the team and who’s still available as unrestricted free agents:

PLAYERS RE-SIGNED

--Liam McCullough, long snapper, four-year contract

--Jake Matthews, left tackle, two years

--KhaDarel Hodge, WR/ST

--Mike Hughes, cornerback

--Storm Norton, swing tackle

--Brandon Parker, offensive tackle

--Ta’Quon Graham, defensive tackle

--Elijah Wilkinson, offensive guard

--Josh Woods, linebacker

--Kyle Hinton, guard

NEW PLAYERS

--Leonard Floyd, OLB (49ers) (one year, $10 million)

--Divine Deablo, LB (Raiders) (two years)

--Keith Taylor, CB (Chiefs)

--Morgan Fox, DT (Chargers)

--Mike Ford, CB (Browns)

PLAYERS LOST TO OTHER TEAMS

--Grady Jarrett, DT, Bears

--Drew Dalman, C, Bears

--Richie Grant, S, 49ers

--Avery Williams, PR/KR, Eagles

--Eddie Goldman, DT, Commanders

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

--Dee Alford, nickel back

--Harrison Hand, cornerback

--Nate Landman, inside linebacker

--Ryan Neuzil, center, has $3.263 million right of first refusal tag.

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

--Micah Abernathy, safety

--Robert Burns, running back

OTHERS STILL AVAILABLE IN FREE AGENCY

--Lorenzo Carter, outside linebacker

--Ross Dwelley, tight end

--Demone Harris, outside linebacker

--Matthew Judon, outside linebacker

--Kevin King, cornerback

--Rondale Moore, wide receiver

--Riley Patterson, kicker

--Justin Simmons, safety

--James Smith-Williams, outside linebacker

--Kentavius Street, defensive tackle

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - San Francisco 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) during their NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Jan. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, file)

Credit: Darryl Webb/AP

Falcons agree to $10 million, 1-year deal with veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd, AP source says

NFL official draft order released, shows Falcons with five picks

The Falcons lost draft picks in three trades and one tampering case.

1h ago

The 49ers lose several key players on the opening day of free agency

The Latest

First-round selection quarterback Michael Penix Jr. poses for a photo with her jersey during the Atlanta Falcons introductory press conference at the Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

NFL official draft order released, shows Falcons with five picks

1h ago

Ex-Falcons star Sean Weatherspoon lost a son, but ‘gaining many more babies’ through coaching

Gwinnett County’s Barrett Carter, Phil Mafah are strong NFL prospects

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?