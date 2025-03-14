Falcons free-agency tracker: Leonard Floyd stands out in group of low-level signings

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The NFL’s new business year started at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and the Falcons have been busy signing players.
Here’s a look at who they’ve signed, who left the team and who’s still available as unrestricted free agents:
PLAYERS RE-SIGNED
--Liam McCullough, long snapper, four-year contract
--Jake Matthews, left tackle, two years
--KhaDarel Hodge, WR/ST
--Mike Hughes, cornerback
--Storm Norton, swing tackle
--Brandon Parker, offensive tackle
--Ta’Quon Graham, defensive tackle
--Elijah Wilkinson, offensive guard
--Josh Woods, linebacker
--Kyle Hinton, guard
NEW PLAYERS
--Leonard Floyd, OLB (49ers) (one year, $10 million)
--Divine Deablo, LB (Raiders) (two years)
--Keith Taylor, CB (Chiefs)
--Morgan Fox, DT (Chargers)
--Mike Ford, CB (Browns)
PLAYERS LOST TO OTHER TEAMS
--Grady Jarrett, DT, Bears
--Drew Dalman, C, Bears
--Richie Grant, S, 49ers
--Avery Williams, PR/KR, Eagles
--Eddie Goldman, DT, Commanders
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
--Dee Alford, nickel back
--Harrison Hand, cornerback
--Nate Landman, inside linebacker
--Ryan Neuzil, center, has $3.263 million right of first refusal tag.
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS
--Micah Abernathy, safety
--Robert Burns, running back
OTHERS STILL AVAILABLE IN FREE AGENCY
--Lorenzo Carter, outside linebacker
--Ross Dwelley, tight end
--Demone Harris, outside linebacker
--Matthew Judon, outside linebacker
--Kevin King, cornerback
--Rondale Moore, wide receiver
--Riley Patterson, kicker
--Justin Simmons, safety
--James Smith-Williams, outside linebacker
--Kentavius Street, defensive tackle
