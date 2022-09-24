ajc logo
Falcons’ Frank Darby promoted to active roster for Sunday

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

SEATTLE -- Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday.

The Falcons (0-2) are set to face the Seahawks (1-1) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks promoted cornerback Xavier Crawford and linebacker Christian Jones from the practice squad.

A practice-squad player can be promoted to the active roster three times. If a player is promoted four times, he must be signed to the 53-man roster. This is Darby’s first promotion this season.

