Falcons’ Fontenot punts on discussing Flores’ lawsuit

MOBILE, Ala. – Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was available to discuss the Senior Bowl and was asked about Brian Flores’ lawsuit against NFL alleging racist hiring practices.
“I’m worried about the Falcons and the Senior Bowl,” said Fontenot, one of the league’s only Black general managers and the first in team history. “There are too many good players here, right now. I’m excited about that. I’m worried about making this roster better. There’s a lot of stuff going on in the world….I’m just focused on this right now.”
The Falcons have the eighth overall pick in the draft.
Also, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell was asked about the lawsuit. The Lions staff is coaching the American team in the Senior Bowl, which is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Honestly, I don’t want to get into that because I don’t know all of the ins and outs to that,” Campbell said. “My time in Miami, I can’t think of any negative interactions I had with (owner) Steve Ross or anybody involve there. So, I’ve really got nothing to speak on. Look, we’ve got enough of our own things going on here that we’ve got to do without thinking about all of that stuff outside of our building.”
The Fritz Pollard Alliance, which advocates on behalf of qualified coaching and front office candidates, issued a statement in support of Flores’ lawsuit.
“Brian Flores’ lawsuit is just the latest, dramatic call to action for the NFL and its team owners,” the Alliance’s statement said. “Men and women of color in the NFL community have long known that the odds of advancing in the coaching ranks and in the front office are stacked against them. The Fritz Pollard Alliance supports coach Flores and others in their effort to level the playing field for men and women of color.”
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author