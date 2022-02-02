Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Fontenot punts on discussing Flores’ lawsuit

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

caption arrowCaption
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is checking out prospects for the NFL draft.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

MOBILE, Ala. – Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was available to discuss the Senior Bowl and was asked about Brian Flores’ lawsuit against NFL alleging racist hiring practices.

“I’m worried about the Falcons and the Senior Bowl,” said Fontenot, one of the league’s only Black general managers and the first in team history. “There are too many good players here, right now. I’m excited about that. I’m worried about making this roster better. There’s a lot of stuff going on in the world….I’m just focused on this right now.”

The Falcons have the eighth overall pick in the draft.

Also, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell was asked about the lawsuit. The Lions staff is coaching the American team in the Senior Bowl, which is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Honestly, I don’t want to get into that because I don’t know all of the ins and outs to that,” Campbell said. “My time in Miami, I can’t think of any negative interactions I had with (owner) Steve Ross or anybody involve there. So, I’ve really got nothing to speak on. Look, we’ve got enough of our own things going on here that we’ve got to do without thinking about all of that stuff outside of our building.”

The Fritz Pollard Alliance, which advocates on behalf of qualified coaching and front office candidates, issued a statement in support of Flores’ lawsuit.

“Brian Flores’ lawsuit is just the latest, dramatic call to action for the NFL and its team owners,” the Alliance’s statement said. “Men and women of color in the NFL community have long known that the odds of advancing in the coaching ranks and in the front office are stacked against them. The Fritz Pollard Alliance supports coach Flores and others in their effort to level the playing field for men and women of color.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons working the Senior Bowl hard
57m ago
Malik Willis trying to improve his draft status at the Senior Bowl
2h ago
5 takeaways from American team’s first Senior Bowl practice
21h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top