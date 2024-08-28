Falcons fill out most of their practice squad by signing 13 players

FLOWERY BRANCH — Wide receiver Chris Blair, the Falcons’ leading receiving during the exhibition games, was in the group of 13 players the team signed to its practice squad Wednesday.

Blair had eight catches for 154 yards, including a 41-yard reception from quarterback Michael Penix Jr., against the Dolphins in the first exhibition game.

Also, tight end John FitzPatrick, who played at Marist and Georgia, and outside linebacker Demone Harris signed.