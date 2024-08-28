Atlanta Falcons

Falcons fill out most of their practice squad by signing 13 players

Three spots remain open
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick (87) leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) after a catch by FitzPatrick during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
33 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Wide receiver Chris Blair, the Falcons’ leading receiving during the exhibition games, was in the group of 13 players the team signed to its practice squad Wednesday.

Blair had eight catches for 154 yards, including a 41-yard reception from quarterback Michael Penix Jr., against the Dolphins in the first exhibition game.

Also, tight end John FitzPatrick, who played at Marist and Georgia, and outside linebacker Demone Harris signed.

In addition to Blair, FitzPatrick and Harris, the Falcons signed wide receivers Dylan Drummond and Jesse Matthews, running back Carlos Washington Jr., offensive tackle Julien Davenport, offensive lineman Andrew Stueber, defensive tackles Zion Logue and LaCale London, cornerbacks Natrone Brooks and Kevin King and safety Dane Cruikshank.

The Falcons also signed defensive lineman Kenny Oginni, but as an international player, he does not count against the 16-player limit.

The Falcons can promote two practice-squad players each game week. Every practice-squad player is allowed three promotions per season. A fourth promotion would require the practice-squad player to be signed to the 53-man roster.

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

