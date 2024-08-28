Falcons fill out most of their practice squad by signing 13 players

FLOWERY BRANCH — Wide receiver Chris Blair, the Falcons’ leading receiving during the exhibition games, was in the group of 13 players the team signed to its practice squad Wednesday.
Blair had eight catches for 154 yards, including a 41-yard reception from quarterback Michael Penix Jr., against the Dolphins in the first exhibition game.
Also, tight end John FitzPatrick, who played at Marist and Georgia, and outside linebacker Demone Harris signed.
In addition to Blair, FitzPatrick and Harris, the Falcons signed wide receivers Dylan Drummond and Jesse Matthews, running back Carlos Washington Jr., offensive tackle Julien Davenport, offensive lineman Andrew Stueber, defensive tackles Zion Logue and LaCale London, cornerbacks Natrone Brooks and Kevin King and safety Dane Cruikshank.
The Falcons also signed defensive lineman Kenny Oginni, but as an international player, he does not count against the 16-player limit.
The Falcons can promote two practice-squad players each game week. Every practice-squad player is allowed three promotions per season. A fourth promotion would require the practice-squad player to be signed to the 53-man roster.
