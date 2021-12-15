ajc logo
Falcons’ Erik Harris to go on injured reserve

Falcons safety Erik Harris (right) celebrates his interception with cornerback A.J. Terrell (left) during the first day in pads at training camp Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Falcons safety Erik Harris (right) celebrates his interception with cornerback A.J. Terrell (left) during the first day in pads at training camp Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago
Daren Bates returns, Dante Fowler is day-to-day

Falcons free safety Erik Harris’ season is over.

He suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the first quarter of the Falcons’ 29-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

“So, we got the MRI in there,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday. “He has a tendon issue. He’ll go on IR at some point.”

Harris’ injury was announced as a “chest” injury with his return to the game questionable. He never returned after six plays.

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler (calf) and backup linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee (knee) were injured against the Panthers. Fowler played 42 of 64 plays (50%) and Ellerbee played 12 plays on special teams.

Fowler is “day to day,” according to Smith.

The Falcons already were thin at safety with Richie Grant’s ankle injury. Shawn Williams was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster and played 18 plays on special teams against the Panthers.

Harris suffered the injury on Carolina’s first possession of the game and walked off the field with a member of the training staff.

Harris has 64 tackles, three tackles for losses, two quarterback eights and eight pass breakups. He was replaced by Jaylinn Hawkins.

Linebacker Daren Bates, who suffered a hamstring injury, returned to practice from injured reserve.

D. Orlando Ledbetter
D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003.

