Falcons elevate two players to game-day roster for Sunday vs. Arizona

The Falcons (4-5) face the Cardinals (1-8) at 4:05 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

A sixth-round pick by the Falcons in 2021, Darby has appeared in 15 games, recording two receptions for 29 yards (14.5 avg.).

Horne has appeared in two games this season, against the Lions and the Jaguars, recording three total tackles. He appeared in all 17 games (including five starts) last season as a rookie.