Falcons elevate Tony Brooks-James to game-day roster

With running back Todd Gurley out with a knee injury and Qadree Ollison questionable with an non-COVID-19 related illness, the Falcons elevated running back Tony Brooks-James to their game-day roster Saturday.
Brooks-James, 25, was signed to the practice squad Wednesday. The former Oregon Ducks’ standout originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 draft.
He also has spent time with the Steelers and Vikings, playing in three games and has eight carries for seven yards.
Falcons’ next four games
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
