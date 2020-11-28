X

Falcons elevate Tony Brooks-James to game-day roster

Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James, left, runs past Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Picasso Nelson (43) for a 15-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James, left, runs past Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Picasso Nelson (43) for a 15-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Atlanta Falcons | 38 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With running back Todd Gurley out with a knee injury and Qadree Ollison questionable with an non-COVID-19 related illness, the Falcons elevated running back Tony Brooks-James to their game-day roster Saturday.

Brooks-James, 25, was signed to the practice squad Wednesday. The former Oregon Ducks’ standout originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 draft.

He also has spent time with the Steelers and Vikings, playing in three games and has eight carries for seven yards.

Falcons’ next four games

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.