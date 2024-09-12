As it turns out, DirecTV customers will be able to watch the Falcons at Eagles game on “Monday Night Football” despite an ongoing carriage dispute.

Atlanta 69 will locally simulcast the game that will also air on ESPN. The network will also simulcast the Falcons game at the Raiders on Dec. 16, another “Monday Night Football game.”

In addition, Fox 5 will locally simulcast the Falcons’ home game against the Buccaneers on Oct. 3, a Thursday night game on Prime Video. That game ends a run of three prime time games in four weeks for the Falcons. After the playing the Eagles, the Falcons host the Chiefs next week in a Sunday night game on NBC.