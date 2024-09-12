Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta 69 to simulcast Falcons at Eagles on ‘Monday Night Football’

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) breaks a tackle during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By
34 minutes ago

As it turns out, DirecTV customers will be able to watch the Falcons at Eagles game on “Monday Night Football” despite an ongoing carriage dispute.

Atlanta 69 will locally simulcast the game that will also air on ESPN. The network will also simulcast the Falcons game at the Raiders on Dec. 16, another “Monday Night Football game.”

In addition, Fox 5 will locally simulcast the Falcons’ home game against the Buccaneers on Oct. 3, a Thursday night game on Prime Video. That game ends a run of three prime time games in four weeks for the Falcons. After the playing the Eagles, the Falcons host the Chiefs next week in a Sunday night game on NBC.

Disney and DirecTV have been locked in a dispute that has removed several channels from DirecTV and DirecTV Stream since Sept. 1. The channels include ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPNU, ESPNews and the ACC and SEC networks. The dispute also affects the local ABC affiliate, WSB-TV.

