Falcons’ Duron Harmon: ‘We fell short. It’s tough’

A.J. TERRELL, Cornerback

On the loss: “The results didn’t come out how we wanted. We played a good team game, but didn’t come up with the W toward the end. So, just something that we can get better on and learn from it.”

They just made a halftime adjustment and started running the ball more.”

On shadowing Stefon Diggs: “Just the game plan that we had coming in. Just low on bodies team wise. We just had to make things work. Stefon is a great player in the league. Much respect to him. That was just a job and task that I had today.”

On the backups Darren Hall and Kendall Sheffield: “They did real good today. You’ve got the next man up mentality. They came in and did their job. Just proud of them boys.”

On his interception: “It was two-minute. It was cover 3. We knew they were trying to push the ball down the field. It just overlapped No. 2 and made a play on the ball.

On his family from Rochester, New York: “It was definitely just great to play in front of my family. Never really got a chance to outside of playing at Syracuse in college. It was a great environment. A big game that we had for them to come out and support (was great). I love all of them to death. I really appreciate the support.”

On closing out the season: “Try to get a win, Just go in and prepare for the Saints and get a win at home.”

“Not really, we knew they had good offensive personnel in Diggs and Josh Allen. We keyed in on those too. Just tried to make plays. We just didn’t get the job done near the end of the game. We have to work on that.”

FOYE OLUOKUN, Linebacker

On the defense: “We came out swinging.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com