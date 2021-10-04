ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Duron Harmon on defense against Washington

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
Falcons safety Duron Harmon discusses how the play on the defense depends on the 11 players "doing their job."

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top