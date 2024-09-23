Falcons’ Drake London fined $14,069 for machine gun salute celebration

“There’s a lot of stuff going around in the world with gun violence that I don’t think I should have displayed there,” London told reporters. “So, I’m not too happy with it, and (you) probably won’t see that again from me.”

The NFL has strict rules for celebrations and players are reminded annually that violations will result in unsportsmanlike penalties.

London’s penalty pushed the extra point back 15 yards, but Younghoe Koo made it from 48 yards out to give the Falcons the lead. Safety Jessie Bates III intercepted Jalen Hurts’ pass on the ensuing drive to seal the victory.

“We approach player celebrations as expressions of exuberance that are part of the excitement of the game. Rules were modified in 2017 that permitted group celebrations, including choreographed demonstrations. Offensive demonstrations, celebrations that are prolonged and delay the game, and those directed at an opponent are still penalized,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “Players are reminded annually and it’s part of the player manual that demonstrations that constitute taunting or unsportsmanlike conduct, or delays the game, will result in a foul against his team.

“Also prohibited acts that occur anywhere on the field or sideline include longtime prohibitions against throat slash; machine gun salute; sexually suggestive gestures; or stomping or demonstrations on a team logo.”

Just the week before the Falcons had players from Apalachee High at practice. The school in Winder recently had a mass hooting that killed four people. The Falcons also wore Apalachee T-shirts in warm-ups before the start of the season opener against the Steelers.