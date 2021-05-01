ajc logo
Falcons draft bio: Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State

Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. UCLA won 25-18. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. UCLA won 25-18. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By Jason Butt, For the AJC

Sixth round (187th overall) – Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State

Height: 6-foot Weight: 201 Arms: 31-¾ Hands: 9-⅜ Bench Press: 225 pounds 19 times Vertical: 34-½ 40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds 20-shuttle: 2.61 3-cone drill: 7.15

Overview: Playing behind N’Keal Harry (2018) and Brandon Aiyuk (2019) in back-to-back seasons, Darby was set to become Arizona State’s top receiving option in 2020. However, a rib injury combined with a shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic caused Darby to appear in only three games. He finished the season with six catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. In 2019, playing opposite of Aiyuk, Darby totaled 616 receiving yards and eight scores. Darby, a 24-year-old rookie, showed great separation and ball-tracking during his time with the Sun Devils. He likely will be an outside receiver who contributes early on special teams with the Falcons.

