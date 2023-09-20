Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the passing attack

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons’ passing attack doubled its output from Game 1 to Game 2.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder passed for 115 yards in the opener and 237 yards in the 25-24 win over the Packers on Sunday.

“I just thought that we were able go out there and one, just start in a rhythm,” Ridder said. “Two, it was just all about communication. Just make sure that not only myself and the receivers were on the same page.”

Ridder completed 19 of 32 passes for 237 yards, an interception and a touchdown. He finished with a passer rating of 79.8.

“We got in there and had two (near interceptions), one went of Jaire (Alexander) and one went off Quay (Walker),” Ridder said. “That could have obviously gone the wrong way. (Those are) things that I’ve got to do better with. Stepping up in the pocket. Coming backside on a route that we’ve thrown multiple times that they’ve seen.”

