Falcons’ Desmond Ridder: ‘I thought our offensive line did a great job’

On how well Ryan Neuzil and the rest of the offensive line performed: “They did great, all five of them that were in there. We obviously have been with a lot of them since rookie minicamp, so it’s been great that we were all able to get out there, and they did a heck of a job. Those are my boys.”

On what goes through his head when things don’t go his way: “Just play the next play. I think that’s been instilled in me since probably my high school days and maybe even younger, but mostly high school. As a quarterback, you’ve got to play the next play. No matter what happens on the next one, what happened on the drive before, the first half, it doesn’t matter. Go out there and play the next play. It’s a new play, and there’s new opportunities to be made.”

On coach Arthur Smith’s comments about not coaching him as a rookie: “That makes me feel good because, one, I know he cares. He knows what player I can be, and you know he sees the potential that I have. He’s just trying to get everything out of me, and I love that as a coach. I don’t care whether it’s hard coaching, soft coaching, whatever it may be. Sometimes it is tough when he gives it to me, and that’s fine. I’m going to take it and ... onto the next play. You remember these things and you remember these moments, but they’re all for the better of not only myself but the team as well.”

On ways he has grown as a player and quarterback over the course of his first preseason in the NFL: “I would definitely say my overall knowledge of the game, just when it comes situationally, and also just when it comes offensive scheme-wise. Just having the past three, or four months, whatever it may be, just consumed with knowledge, it’s been fun for me. I’m excited to continue this journey and keep continuing to learn.”

On how he remains even-keeled after throwing an interception on his first pass in his first career NFL start: “I always say you got to be neutral through everything. So yes, it was my first preseason start, first game at home, first start at home. I stayed calm through warmups, through the beginning, through the end. So not making a big deal of what it may be, just making it another deal and what you’ve got to go handle, that’s what I kind of pride myself on is just kind of going to do the next thing.”

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville, Jaguars on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville, Jaguars on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

On whether he had a moment to reflect on accomplishing a childhood dream of starting a game in the NFL: “No, I have not. Right there at the end, we kind of just had a little group of silence, moment of silence, just to pray for injuries and everything. So, I did take a little time just to thank God that I’m here, made it with no injuries, and we’re onto tomorrow so I’m blessed for that.”

On the offensive line’s performance against the Jaguars: “I thought our offensive line did a great job today. I think we had a couple of false starts, whatever it may be, and miscommunication, that’s on me as well. So not all of that is on them. Other than that, they dominated the line of scrimmage. That’s how you win games is up front, both on the o-line and the d-line. Both sides of our ball dominated and special teams. So that’s where you win games. Everyone is on the same page to accomplish the mission, accomplish the goal. That’s what we came out here to do, and that’s what we did. The o-line did a great job. The boys love running behind them so it was great.”

