ajc logo
X

Falcons' defense showing improvement

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees talks about the signs of improvement from several players and the unit as a whole.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top