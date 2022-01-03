Falcons’ defense played with patched holes due to COVID, injuries

“We came out swinging,” linebacker Foye Oluokun said.

The Falcons had a plan for Buffalo’s offense.

“We knew they had good offensive personnel in (wide receiver Stefon) Diggs and (quarterback) Josh Allen,” cornerback A.J. Terrell said. “We keyed in on those two. Just tried to make plays. We just didn’t get the job done near the end of the game. We have to work on that.”

The Bills had the ball to start the second half and Oluokun came up with a third interception and set the offense up in great field position at the Buffalo 25-yard line. The three interceptions tied a career-high for Allen.

If the Falcons scored a touchdown and two-point conversion, they’d went up by nine points and made it a two-score game. But the offense went backward and were forced to punt into the swirling wind instead of trying a 50-yard field goal.

“They just made a halftime adjustment and started running the ball more,” Terrell said. The Bills finished with 244 yards rushing, the most since a win over Denver in 2019.

The Falcons, with their playoff hopes on the line, needed to pull off the upset or be eliminated.

“The results didn’t come out how we wanted,” Terrell said. “We played a good team game, but didn’t come up with the W toward the end. So, just something that we can get better on and learn from it.”

Terrell had to travel with the All-Pro Diggs.

“Just the game plan that we had coming in,” Terrell said. “Just low on bodies team-wise. We just had to make things work. Stefon is a great player in the league. Much respect to him. That was just a job and task that I had today.”

He held the explosive Diggs to five catches for 51 yard and had an interception in the second quarter. The offense stalled and got a field goal to take the 15-14 lead late in the second quarter.

“We knew they were trying to push the ball down the field,” Terrell said. “I just overlapped No. 2 and made a play on the ball.”

Terrell was playing in front of some of his family members for nearby Rochester, New York.

“It was definitely just great to play in front of my family,” Terrell said. “Never really got a chance to outside of playing at Syracuse in college. It was a great environment. A big game that we had for them to come out and support (was great). I love all of them to death. I really appreciate the support.”

The Falcons will close out the season against the Saints on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Try to get a win,” Terrell said. “Just go in and prepare for the Saints and get a win at home.”

Veteran safety Duron Harmon had the first interception after the ball was tipped by Oluokun.

“It just comes down to the little things,” Harmon said. “The team that executes best in the fourth quarter, usually wins. We have to tip our hats to the Bills because they did that.”

The Falcons weren’t interested in a consolation prize of playing the Bills tough. The reality that their faint playoff hopes were extinguished hit hard.

“It’s very difficult because that’s why we play the game,” Harmon said. “At this point in my career, I know it’s getting closer to the end, but you know, you come back to play, to play meaningful games and get to the playoffs to get the chance to win championships. Play for championships. We fell short. It’s tough.”

But the there was a lesson to learn in defeat.

“We are a young team,” Harmon said. “This will be a feeling that hopefully everybody in this locker room will remember. Leaving the field with the Bills clinching a playoff berth. Hopefully, use it as some type of motivation to get back to this point where we are playing meaning football in late December, early January and we’ll be the ones clinching a playoff berth.”

