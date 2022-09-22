Falcons’ DeAngelo Malone pleased with his NFL debut

Malone is looking forward to get more pass-rush opportunities.

“Last year, we didn’t get as much pressure on the quarterback,” Malone said. “This year, I feel like we have the guys to make things happen. I feel like this team is progressing every week.”

Malone is getting ready for Seattle veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who won the battle to take over for Russell Wilson after he was traded.

“The awareness that he has in the pocket (is impressive),” Malone said. “He throws a great ball. Great decision-making. We just have to get pressure on him and then make him just fumble the ball.”

Malone was a part of the unit that blocked the Rams’ punt.

“I’ll give him a compliment because he set up that rush too by his alignment and his rush to help free up Troy Anderson,” Williams said.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sun., Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 2, Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 9, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Thur., Nov. 10 vs. at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Sun., Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Sat., Dec. 24, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.