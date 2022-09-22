Falcons’ DeAngelo Malone pleased with his NFL debut

SEATTLE – Falcons rookie outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone, a third-round pick from Cedar Grove High and Western Kentucky, made his debut against the Rams on Sunday.
“It was great,” Malone said. “Just getting a feel for it. Just trying to make a name for myself. I feel like a lot of guys that went out there, that played did pretty good. I’m excited for it.”
Malone played 12 defensive snaps (19%) and 12 special-teams snaps (52%) in the 31-27 loss to the Rams. He finished with two tackles.
He performed well on special teams.
“He was very solid for us, and he continues to get better, along with all of these other rookies that we have out there playing,” special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams said. “He continues to get better. He’s physical, aggressive and fast.”
Malone is looking forward to get more pass-rush opportunities.
“Last year, we didn’t get as much pressure on the quarterback,” Malone said. “This year, I feel like we have the guys to make things happen. I feel like this team is progressing every week.”
Malone is getting ready for Seattle veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who won the battle to take over for Russell Wilson after he was traded.
“The awareness that he has in the pocket (is impressive),” Malone said. “He throws a great ball. Great decision-making. We just have to get pressure on him and then make him just fumble the ball.”
Malone was a part of the unit that blocked the Rams’ punt.
“I’ll give him a compliment because he set up that rush too by his alignment and his rush to help free up Troy Anderson,” Williams said.
