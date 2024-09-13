Breaking: LIVE: Fani Willis to skip GOP-led state Senate committee hearing into her Trump investigation
Falcons' David Onyemata is fine with restructured contract

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) with Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata (90) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) with Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata (90) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
49 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata was fine with the team restructuring his contract.

Onyemata signed a three-year, $35 million with the Falcons in 2023. The Falcons created an additional $4.85 million in salary-cap space and now have $19.7 million in salary-cap space, according to the NFLPA public report.

“If the team brought it up, they brought it up for a reason,” Onyemata told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It ended up good on my side and my agent’s side.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

