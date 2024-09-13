Falcons’ David Onyemata is fine with restructured contract

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata was fine with the team restructuring his contract.

Onyemata signed a three-year, $35 million with the Falcons in 2023. The Falcons created an additional $4.85 million in salary-cap space and now have $19.7 million in salary-cap space, according to the NFLPA public report.

“If the team brought it up, they brought it up for a reason,” Onyemata told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It ended up good on my side and my agent’s side.”