Falcons’ Darren Hall: ‘It’s definitely a grown man’s league’

ON HIS BIGGEST ADJUSTMENT: “Playing inside (at nickel back) I would say, just a little bit. I played corner my whole four years at San Diego State so coming inside, against the run fits and I’m blitzing a lot more. I probably blitzed six times in college. I probably blitzed six times on Sunday (against Buffalo). So just getting the whole scheme of playing nickel. Playing inside and using my help. ... So just getting used to playing nickel.”

ON SEEKING OUT HELP: “I’ve talked to really everybody on the defense. Just having them talk to me about playing ta whole full year. Just learning snap counts and just kind of just taking the whole thing. (Duron Harmron, Erik Harris) and all of the vets and A.J. (Terrell) even though it’s his second year, have been giving me little tidbits on how to play corner or play defensive back in this league.”

ON HIS PLAYING TIME: “Just being ready, staying ready. Making sure I was ready, when my name was called. Just not being afraid anything. Just going out there and not little no moment be too big.”

