Falcons’ Darren Hall: ‘It’s definitely a grown man’s league’

Falcos rookie cornerback Darren Hall chatting with the media after practice on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Falcos rookie cornerback Darren Hall chatting with the media after practice on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons rookie cornerback Darren made his first NFL start last week against the Bills and held his own at right cornerback and inside at nickel back.

With Fabian Moreau out with injured ribs, Hall played 75 defensive snaps (99%) and three special teams snaps (11%). He had a tackle.

Hall, who was selected in the fourth round (108th overall) out of San Diego State, has played 266 defensive snaps (30%) and 97 special teams snaps (31%) this season. He has 25 tackles, two pass breakups and a sack.

Hall spoke to the media on Wednesday and here’s what he had to say:

ON WHAT HE PLANS TO WORK ON: “I know I have to get bigger and a little bit stronger. It’s is definitely a grown man’s league, I’ll tell you that much. So, it’s kind of just putting it myself and to continue to get better with the defense.”

ON HIS BIGGEST ADJUSTMENT: “Playing inside (at nickel back) I would say, just a little bit. I played corner my whole four years at San Diego State so coming inside, against the run fits and I’m blitzing a lot more. I probably blitzed six times in college. I probably blitzed six times on Sunday (against Buffalo). So just getting the whole scheme of playing nickel. Playing inside and using my help. ... So just getting used to playing nickel.”

ON SEEKING OUT HELP: “I’ve talked to really everybody on the defense. Just having them talk to me about playing ta whole full year. Just learning snap counts and just kind of just taking the whole thing. (Duron Harmron, Erik Harris) and all of the vets and A.J. (Terrell) even though it’s his second year, have been giving me little tidbits on how to play corner or play defensive back in this league.”

ON HIS PLAYING TIME: “Just being ready, staying ready. Making sure I was ready, when my name was called. Just not being afraid anything. Just going out there and not little no moment be too big.”

