Fry, who was on the practice squad for 12 weeks last season, played in one game for the Falcons. He made his lone field-goal attempt and was 1-of-2 on extra-point attempts in a 30-16 loss to Green Bay on Oct. 5.

Fry, who played at South Carolina, signed with the Chicago Bears after the 2019 NFL draft. He also spent time with Baltimore, Carolina and Tampa Bay.