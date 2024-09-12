Falcons concerned for former teammates Calais Campbell, Jonnu Smith

“If anyone knows Calais, he’s a respectful guy,” Graham said. “I’m just surprised that reaction happened they way it happened. Other that than, it was pretty tough to see. Hopefully, things like that change for sure.”

Falcons safety Micah Abernathy, the grandson of civil rights icon Ralph David Abernathy Sr., was perturbed by the footage of seeing his former teammates.

“I thought it was crazy,” Abernathy said. “I don’t think anybody should have to go through that as a bystanding citizen. My personal opinion, I feel like they were checking on someone they have a lot of love for.”

Both Campbell and Smith were highly respected in the Falcons’ locker room last season.

“And being in the locker room with those two guys, Jonnu and Calais, I know their hearts,” Abernathy said. “They both have kids. They both have families. They look at us as family, too. I know their intentions behind it and really felt bad with the fact that had to go through something like that because being a Black man in America, that can be traumatizing for you regardless of your age.”

Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter also was moved by the visuals of seeing Campbell in handcuffs.

“Oh man, that was pretty tough,” Carter said. “I think they handled it as best they could. Guys like Calais and Jonnu, you know what they are about. They weren’t about coming and trying to start some mess. It was just good to see that they got that situation handled without anything extra going on.”

The players have been keeping up with the traffic stop of wide receiver Tyreek Hill that escalated after he wouldn’t lower his window, according to the body-cam footage.

“I think the thing that stuck out to me was when Tyreek said, what if he wasn’t Tyreek Hill what would have happened,” Carter said. “So, that’s just the state of what we are dealing with of not just athletes, but Black people as a country. We are all dealing with it. We are just trying to figure out how to navigate it. I think we all are trying to do the best that we can.”

Abernathy hopes that Campbell and Smith get help, if needed.

“So, I just hope that they are OK mentally going forward,” Abernathy said. “Praying for them.”

The Dolphins host the Bills on Thursday night and play on a short week.

“That might be good for them,” Abernathy said. “I think at the end of the day, it’s bigger than football. We have a lot of issues when it comes to police brutality in this country. Having someone go through that, it can be very traumatizing for someone, especially if it’s your first time.

“If it’s a recurring incident that you may have had over your entire life, it may be worse for you. Hopefully, if they need help they can get the help and support that they need for anyone outside of their family or in their family or in the building.”

The Fritz Pollard Alliance, a non-profit that serves to level the playing field through education, access, and advocacy in the NFL, condemned the actions of the police.

“The Fritz Pollard Alliance strongly condemns the actions of the Miami-Dade police officers who on Sunday engaged Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell, and Jonnu Smith in a violent, threatening, and demeaning manner,” executive director Rod Graves wrote in a statement. “These three men experienced what scores of Black and brown people across the country have experienced when interacting with police and what scores more fear. Thankfully, on this occasion, nobody was seriously hurt. Were Hill, Campbell, and Smith not ultimately recognized as NFL players, the outcome may have been dire.

“It is our prayer that interactions with police across society will continue to improve and not escalate. The Fritz Pollard Alliance calls on the Miami-Dade Police Department to reassess its standard operating procedures with respect to both traffic stops and engaging with bystanders. Failing to do so invites a repeat of what occurred Sunday morning with potentially more tragic consequences.”