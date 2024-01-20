Falcons complete second interview with top coaching target Bill Belichick

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick was interviewed for a second time for the Falcons’ head coaching vacancy Friday, according to the team.

Belichick is the franchise’s No. 1 target to replace Arthur Smith, who was fired last Monday after three seasons as head coach. He was the first person to receive a second interview. The Falcons must also comply with the league’s Rooney Rule, which requires two in-person interviews with minority candidates.

The Falcons have scheduled a second interview with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for next week, per sources. So with Belichick in Atlanta for more meetings, the Falcons also wanted to continue the conversation with Harbaugh, who met in-person with them on Tuesday.