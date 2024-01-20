Falcons complete second interview with top coaching target Bill Belichick

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick was interviewed for a second time for the Falcons’ head coaching vacancy Friday, according to the team.
Belichick is the franchise’s No. 1 target to replace Arthur Smith, who was fired last Monday after three seasons as head coach. He was the first person to receive a second interview. The Falcons must also comply with the league’s Rooney Rule, which requires two in-person interviews with minority candidates.
The Falcons have scheduled a second interview with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for next week, per sources. So with Belichick in Atlanta for more meetings, the Falcons also wanted to continue the conversation with Harbaugh, who met in-person with them on Tuesday.
Belichick, 71, who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, agreed to part ways with the franchise on Jan. 12 — bringing an end to his 24-year tenure as the mastermind of the most decorated dynasty of the NFL’s Super Bowl era.
The Falcons, then under coach Dan Quinn, faced Belichick and the Patriots in Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017. The Falcons built a 28-3 lead before the Patriots erased the largest deficit in Super Bowl history and won 34-28 in overtime.
Belichick reportedly is assembling a future coaching staff and has not interviewed for any other openings. The Raiders are set to remove the interim tag from Antonio Pierce and make him the permanent head coach.
The Falcons interviewed Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy Friday.
Glenn, 51, played in the NFL from 1994-2008 and was a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback. He is a member of the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame. His defense was ranked 19th in yards allowed (336.1), second against the run (88.8), 27th against the pass (247.4) and 23rd in points allowed (23.2).
Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is set to interview on Saturday.
The Falcons have completed interviews with the following coaches:
-- Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald
-- Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
-- 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks
-- Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero
-- Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver
-- Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick
-- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh
-- Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson
-- Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn
The Falcons have also requested to interview Buffalo interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady and former Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.
