Falcons complete second interview with Ejiro Evero

Former Falcons coach Arthur Smith was impressed with how Evero put Brian Burns and Derrick Brown on the same side of the line, which made it impossible to double-team both of the game-wreckers.

Evero held Smith to 204 total yards in the Panthers’ 9-7 win over the Falcons on Dec. 17. It was the Falcons’ second-lowest output of the season.

Here is the current timeline of interviews — virtual and in-person — conducted by the Falcons in their search for a new head coach:

Jan. 8 – Arthur Smith is fired after three consecutive 7-10 seasons, one day following a season-ending loss to the Saints.

Jan. 12 – Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald completes virtual interview.

Jan. 13 - Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 14 - Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 15 - Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick completes in-person interview.

Jan. 16 - University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh completes in-person interview.

Jan. 18 - Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson completes virtual interview.

Jan. 19 - Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn completes virtual interview and Belichick completes second in-person interview.

Jan. 20 - Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 21 - Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 22 - Callahan, who had a second interview with the Falcons scheduled for Jan. 25, accepts head coach position with Titans.

Jan. 23 -- Morris has in-person interview, his second with the team.

Jan. 24 -- Evero has in-person interview, his second with the team. Also, the interview put the team in compliance with the NFL’s Rooney Rule.

