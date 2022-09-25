ajc logo
Falcons’ Colby Gossett to start at left guard vs. Seahawks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

SEATTLE — Colby Gossett will start at left guard for Elijah Wilkinson when the Falcons (0-2) face the Seahawks (1-1) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field, the team announced before the game.

It was not a surprise because Gossett, 27, who played at North Forsyth High, was listed on the depth chart as Wilkinson’s backup.

Gossett, 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, was a sixth-round pick (213th overall) by the Vikings in 2018 out of Appalachian State. He played in five games for Arizona and started four games in 2018.

He spent time with the Patriots and Browns in 2019 and elected to opt out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was waived by the Browns on Aug. 31, 2021, and claimed by the Falcons.

He played for Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford at Appalachian State.

He played in 14 games and made one start for the Falcons last season. He played 74 offensive snaps and gave up one sack. He also played 49 special-teams snaps.

Chuma Edoga, who played at McEachern and USC, was waived by the Jets on Aug. 30 and claimed by the Falcons. He has played in 24 games and made 12 starts, all at right or left tackle. He backed up Gossett at practice this past week.

Edoga, 25, was drafted in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2019 draft by the Jets.

Gossett said he’s ready to join the starting lineup.

“It’s kind of the same position I was in last year,” Gossett said Friday. “Preparing every week like you’re going to be starter. When your number gets called, you’re ready to go. No difference there; I guess I’ve got a bigger role on game day.”

Gossett was elated when the Falcons called after he sat out 2020 and was released by the Browns.

“I can’t really say I regretted anything,” Gossett said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today saying that. I definitely missed the game that whole year. Getting to get back at it and feeling like I performed pretty well when I came back was a boost for me.”

Electing to sit out was difficult but was done for health reasons.

“I have a kidney condition,” Gossett said. “It’s a genetic kidney condition, so I was the high-risk option. It was something at the time; we didn’t know much about COVID-19. We didn’t want to take the chance in the long run. I figure it was the safest bet for me.”

Gossett is expecting a battle from Seattle’s defensive front.

“It’s a typical Seattle defense,” Gossett said. “They have hard-nosed players. They are going to come off the ball and give you a run for (your) money.”

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sun., Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 2, Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 9, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Thur., Nov. 10 vs. at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Sun., Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Sat., Dec. 24, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

