Falcons coach Raheem Morris likes the McCloud-Moore battle at slot receiver

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons coach Raheem Morris was the team’s wide receiver coach when Ray-Ray McCloud was coming out of Clemson in 2018.

Back then, he went to Clemson to work out McCloud.

“Thought that he could be a bigger part (of an offense) than he has been up till this point in his career,” Morris said. “Then you get a chance to watch him play a little bit in some of those down-the-line games in San Fran. Being able to jump in there and do some things.”