Falcons coach Raheem Morris likes the McCloud-Moore battle at slot receiver

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons coach Raheem Morris was the team’s wide receiver coach when Ray-Ray McCloud was coming out of Clemson in 2018.
Back then, he went to Clemson to work out McCloud.
“Thought that he could be a bigger part (of an offense) than he has been up till this point in his career,” Morris said. “Then you get a chance to watch him play a little bit in some of those down-the-line games in San Fran. Being able to jump in there and do some things.”
Also, Falcons wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard coached McCloud in Pittsburgh in 2020 and 2021.
“He’s done nothing but show us what he’s capable of doing every single day,” Morris said. “Being consistent, going out there playing at the (slot) position and doing some of the move-type stuff for us, along with Rondale (Moore).”
The Falcons acquired Moore in the trade that sent quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Cardinals.
“Rondale is starting to heat up a little bit in camp, and that battle, position battle, for all of those guys is really vying for playing time,” Morris said. “I couldn’t more excited and happy about what those guys have done from a detailed, from a work ethic and from a go-out-there-and-try-to-go-get-it mentality. He’s just one of those guys who absolutely bought into that role and what he’s trying to do as well.”
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author