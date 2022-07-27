Falcons coach Arthur Smith pleased with Day 1 of training camp

“It’s a completely different team,” Smith said. “I do feel like there is better competition. Probably more depth. That’s one thing that’s pretty apparent to me right now.”

The Falcons have picked up the tempo of practice from the offseason, when they often went half- to three-quarters speed.

“Coming out here you don’t want to have a lot of mental errors,” Smith said. “You can operate. You can function. There is always something. That’s why you practice. It’s never going to be perfect, but you are trying to eliminate things that get you beat and you’re in control of them.

“Especially, there is a huge emphasis on pre-snap. Some of it is obvious when you’re watching practice. Some of it is not like the communication.”

Overall, he felt that things went well for the first day.

“It was a pretty good day,” Smith said. “There is always stuff that we’ve got to coach and improve.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles