Falcons close to 100% vaccination rate

New Falcons coach Arthur Smith addresses the start of camp and what is expected of team ahead of season.

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

The Falcons, who have two players on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, are closing in on an 100% vaccination rate.

“We feel really good,” coach Arthur Smith said on Thursday. “We’ve got a very high vaccination rate.”

The Falcons have under five of their 90 players that are vaccinated.

“Obviously, when you put guys on the COVID-IR it could be a couple of different things. You’ll see some guys back sooner than others.”

Entering training camp, the Falcons were 1 of 10 teams with over 90% vaccination rate.

“We’re in different spots with the team,” Smith said. “There’s a big portion that are fully vaccinated. We’ve got guys that are waiting after their second shot. We have a couple that are in between and we only have a handful that haven’t gotten it yet. We feel really good about where we are at.”

Smith said the Falcons did the soft sell approach with the players.

“We just made it available,” Smith said. “Told them what the facts are. Didn’t try to pander. Go speak to the medical professionals and make your own choice. So we feel pretty good about where we are in.”

