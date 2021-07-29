Falcons close to 100% vaccination rate

The Falcons, who have two players on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, are closing in on an 100% vaccination rate.
“We feel really good,” coach Arthur Smith said on Thursday. “We’ve got a very high vaccination rate.”
The Falcons have under five of their 90 players that are vaccinated.
“Obviously, when you put guys on the COVID-IR it could be a couple of different things. You’ll see some guys back sooner than others.”
Entering training camp, the Falcons were 1 of 10 teams with over 90% vaccination rate.
“We’re in different spots with the team,” Smith said. “There’s a big portion that are fully vaccinated. We’ve got guys that are waiting after their second shot. We have a couple that are in between and we only have a handful that haven’t gotten it yet. We feel really good about where we are at.”
Smith said the Falcons did the soft sell approach with the players.
“We just made it available,” Smith said. “Told them what the facts are. Didn’t try to pander. Go speak to the medical professionals and make your own choice. So we feel pretty good about where we are in.”
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo