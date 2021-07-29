Falcons close to 100% vaccination rate

“We’re in different spots with the team,” Smith said. “There’s a big portion that are fully vaccinated. We’ve got guys that are waiting after their second shot. We have a couple that are in between and we only have a handful that haven’t gotten it yet. We feel really good about where we are at.”

Smith said the Falcons did the soft sell approach with the players.

“We just made it available,” Smith said. “Told them what the facts are. Didn’t try to pander. Go speak to the medical professionals and make your own choice. So we feel pretty good about where we are in.”

