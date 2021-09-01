Falcons claim guard Colby Gossett off waivers

Guard Colby Gossett, who was cut by the Browns, was claimed off waivers by the Falcons, according to the league’s transaction listings.
Gossett, 26, opted out of the 2020 season. He was one of the final players cut by the Browns.
Gossett, 6-foot-5 and 331 pounds, was a sixth round pick by the Vikings in 2018. He has played in five NFL games and made four starts.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo