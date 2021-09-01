ajc logo
Falcons claim guard Colby Gossett off waivers

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Colby Gossett (72) works during the second half of exhibition gam against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Browns won 19-13. (Danny Karnik/AP)
Cleveland Browns offensive guard Colby Gossett (72) works during the second half of exhibition gam against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Browns won 19-13. (Danny Karnik/AP)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Guard Colby Gossett, who was cut by the Browns, was claimed off waivers by the Falcons, according to the league’s transaction listings.

Gossett, 26, opted out of the 2020 season. He was one of the final players cut by the Browns.

Gossett, 6-foot-5 and 331 pounds, was a sixth round pick by the Vikings in 2018. He has played in five NFL games and made four starts.

