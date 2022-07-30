ajc logo
Falcons’ Bryan Edwards leaves practice with injury

Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards practices during minicamp Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Flowery Branch. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards, a projected starter, left the field late in practice Saturday with an injury.

“We’ll see,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “It wasn’t bad, I guess. Until you get all of the imaging, you don’t know for sure. Right there, just looking at it initially, I don’t think it was that bad, but we’ll see.”

The Falcons acquired Edwards from the Raiders, along with a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft. The Falcons sent a 2023 fifth-round pick to Las Vegas.

For the Raiders last season, Edwards, who’s 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, started 12 of the 16 games in which he played and caught 34 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns. In 28 games over two seasons, Edwards averaged 17.0 yards per reception. The Raiders drafted him in the third round (81st overall) of the 2020 NFL draft out of South Carolina.

