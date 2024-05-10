Falcons bring 13 players in for tryouts in rookie minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed 13 players to participate in the team’s rookie minicamp, which began Thursday and ends Saturday.

“We’ll have the chance to have a nice little 15-minute to 20-minute individual session so that we can get a real good look at some of the guys,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “See what they can do. We’ve got some open spots. I’m pretty excited for some of those guys.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Here’s a list of the tryout players: