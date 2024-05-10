Falcons bring 13 players in for tryouts in rookie minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed 13 players to participate in the team’s rookie minicamp, which began Thursday and ends Saturday.
“We’ll have the chance to have a nice little 15-minute to 20-minute individual session so that we can get a real good look at some of the guys,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “See what they can do. We’ve got some open spots. I’m pretty excited for some of those guys.”
Here’s a list of the tryout players:
Linebacker Daniel Abraham (5-11, 225, Villanova), defensive lineman Bradlee Anae (6-3, 260, Utah), outside linebacker David Anenih (6-2, 245, Houston), wide receiver Tarik Black (6-3, 217, Texas), safety Dane Cruikshank (6-1, 209, Arizona), wide receiver Dylan Drummond (6-0, 186, Eastern Michigan), wide receiver Odieu Hiliare (6-0, 185, Bowling Green), tight end Sean McKeon (6-5, 255, Michigan), offensive lineman Scott Ochsner (6-8, 310, Brockport), outside linebacker Phillip Ossai (6-0, 258, Northern Alabama), offensive lineman Casey Roddick (6-4, 309, Florida State), offensive lineman Keith Russell (6-6, 308, Missouri Western State), cornerback Davion Williams (6-0, 180, Western Kentucky).
Anae was a fifth-round pick (197th overall) by the Cowboys in 2020. He’s played in 11 NFL games.
