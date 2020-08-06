Falcons, Blank businesses launch voting initiative

On the 55th anniversary of the passage of the Voting Right Act, the Falcons and Arthur Blank’s Family of Businesses launched a voting initiative that will run through the general election on Nov. 3.
“In the spirit of one of our core values, Lead By Example, we are very proud that so many of our players are equally passionate about voting and democracy,” Falcons president Rich McKay said in a statement released by the team on Thursday.
The Falcons will focus on registration, education and participation. The program is in addition to the NFL’s league-wide initiative.
“This isn’t the time to sit on the sidelines, you must use your voice and vote,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said in the release.
Also, comment was provided by defensive end Steven Means.
“Taking this moment and making it a movement, not just as a race, a community or a team, but as a nation… it’s time to stand up, rise up and vote,” Means said.
---
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com