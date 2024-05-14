Falcons’ Bijan Robinson will miss practice because of an ankle injury

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Bijan Robinson sustained an ankle injury and will not take part in the open organized team practice Tuesday, coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday morning.

Also, rookie running back Jase McClellan, who already was injured entering the NFL draft, will not participate Tuesday.

“Bijan won’t be out there,” Morris said before practice. “He’s got the ankle. Obviously, our rookie running back (McClellan). We expect those guys for our mandatory minicamp.”