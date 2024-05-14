BreakingNews
8 dead, at least 40 injured as farmworkers' bus overturns in central Florida
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Bijan Robinson will miss practice because of an ankle injury

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) avoids a tackle from Indianapolis Colts defensive back JuJu Brents (29) during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) avoids a tackle from Indianapolis Colts defensive back JuJu Brents (29) during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS)
By
49 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Bijan Robinson sustained an ankle injury and will not take part in the open organized team practice Tuesday, coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday morning.

Also, rookie running back Jase McClellan, who already was injured entering the NFL draft, will not participate Tuesday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

“Bijan won’t be out there,” Morris said before practice. “He’s got the ankle. Obviously, our rookie running back (McClellan). We expect those guys for our mandatory minicamp.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC, AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
In TV ad, Kemp derides Georgia Supreme Court challenger Barrow

Credit: AP

BREAKING
8 dead, at least 40 injured as farmworkers' bus overturns in central Florida
9m ago

Red Lobster temporarily closes three Georgia restaurants
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Is Biden really trailing Trump by double-digits in Georgia?

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Is Biden really trailing Trump by double-digits in Georgia?

Credit: Rosie Manins

County loses appeal in deputy’s trans surgery case
2h ago
The Latest

Falcons wrap up rookie minicamp, add four players
Falcons are hoping Orhorhoro ends their second-round blues
Former NFL executive A.J. Smith dies at 75
Featured

Jason Carter gives Monica Pearson an update on his life and his grandfather
1h ago
Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna home run/RBI watch
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta suburbs