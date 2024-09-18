Falcons’ Bijan Robinson makes major strides as a blocker

“That’s just the development and maturity of Bijan,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “Coming in as a protector.”

It was Robinson who gave quarterback Kirk Cousins enough time to get the ball down the field to wide receiver Darnell Mooney on a 41-yard touchdown play late in the third quarter Monday.

“Watching him step up and make that big-time block when Mooney got the touchdown on a zero blitz,” Morris said. “Watching him step up there and put his face on a defender who was rushing was absolutely outstanding. Or watching him help, when he blocked on the right side on the chips block.”

Early in the season, the Falcons are running their offense through Robinson. He had 14 carries for 97 yards rushing against the Eagles. He caught four of five targets for 25 yards. It was the second game in a row that he had more than 100 yards from scrimmage.

But the blocking is a key part. He protected Cousins and helped right tackle Kaleb McGary with his chip block.

“He was able to come in, and you really felt his presence in those different ways is the ultimate development for young players that are just come from (being) runners or pass catchers, to develop into well-rounded guys who can be out there and be (among) those big-time players,” Morris said.

Most young running backs struggle with the blocking part of the job. Somehow, the Falcons have convinced Robinson to take up the blocking part of the job, too.

“Watching the Garrison Hearsts of the world and those guys in protection, or Charlie Garners of the world,” Morris said. “Watching Bijan going from this really unique special athlete, runner, pass catcher to now finding out different ways to be able to project.”

Morris gave running back coach Michael Pitre most of the praise.

“You’ve got to give Michael Pitre, his (position) coach, a lot of credit for that,” Morris said. “That is the development from within. That is develop from Bijan and also this coaching staff and the guys who work with him.”

Morris, Pitre and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson had a vision for Robinson.

“Yeah, that’s the vision for Bijan,” Morris said. “Bijan is a well-rounded back. Can go out there and do whatever you ask. (Some people were) probably more excited about him stepping up, making a couple of those blocks when it came to pass protection, doing some of those things. You’ve seen the chip blocks at the end on some of their biggest ends. Which was really exciting.”

The Falcons want Robinson not to have any limitations when he’s out on the field.

“But Bijan could always catch the ball in the backfield,” Morris said. “Bijan has always been known as a runner. Now, he’ll develop into this pass-pro guy. He’ll be able to help out some on the chips. The screen game, whatever the case may be. Whatever is called upon, Bijan can do. My son calls him Black Panther. He plays like it.”

Robinson played 46 of the 61 offensive snaps (75.4%) against the Eagles.

Mooney enjoyed the rushing attack and the big blocks from Robinson.

“It’s hard not to sit there and watch,” Money said. “Sometimes I’m on the back side of the play. so I can look at the big screen and see how things go. It’s good to have that. It’s going to help us down the road. You (must) have a running game to get deep in the playoffs.”

Cousins was pleased with the rushing attack and the big blocks, too.

“They did a phenomenal job running the football,” Cousins said. “I thought Zac did a phenomenal job committing to running the football, and Bijan and Tyler (Allgeier) ran hard. (Offensive) line blocked it well, handled pressure well.”

The pass attack could continue to benefit.

“Our receivers do a great job blocking in the run game, and tight ends as well,” Cousins said. “So, I was pleased with that. I think it gave us a great chance on the road to be able to have success, and then we didn’t have the penalties.”

Getting in good down-and-distance situations helped the offense.

“It’s hard to run the football, but when you stay in, you know, second-and-third, you know, Zac has this whole call sheet in front of him,” Cousins said. “So staying out of the penalty, staying out of the longer yardages give us the ability to run the football.”