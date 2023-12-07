Falcons’ Bijan Robinson feeling more comfortable as he powers the offense

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Robinson has emerged as a powerhouse for the Falcons as they enter the final stretch of the regular season. After mid-season questions surrounding his usage, Robinson has become a staple of the Falcons’ offense. He has played more than 60% of offensive snaps and tallied more than 50 yards each game since the Falcons faced Tennessee on Oct. 29. He has 756 rushing yards this season.

Robinson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he’s felt more comfortable playing over the past couple of weeks.

“I think the more usage that Coach gets me involved in, the more opportunities I can get to show the God-given abilities I have, it helps me (and) helps this team a lot,” Robinson said.

“Patience” has been a big word for Robinson recently. He thinks it’s been his biggest area of growth on the field and in his personal life, saying he’s come to understand that things will take care of themselves if he’s patient with life and God’s timing.

Robinson’s teammates praised his speed, agility and physicality. But they said those aren’t the only attributes that set him apart on the field.

“For all the external noise that comes with Bijan, he’s a great person and a great athlete,” Bergeron said. ‘He’s almost a celebrity. He’s a super humble guy, always ready to work, so I feel like it’s paying off for him.”

Right guard Chris Lindstrom noted Robinson’s maturity for his age, saying the rookie is “as humble a person as it gets.”

On Robinson, offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said the goal for the coaches is to get the most out of each player and each play, setting them up to be successful.

Robinson’s recent usage seems to align with that mentality. He posted more than 90 yards against Arizona on Nov. 12 and New Orleans on Nov. 26, providing a spark even on smaller gains.

With the exception of Sunday’s quiet game against the Jets, the Falcons’ run game has undergone a rejuvenation over the past few matchups. Robinson has been a significant part of that.

What does Robinson see as key to this success? The Falcons’ rotation (Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson) can come in and cause mismatches at any time, Robinson said. He also credited the offensive line’s dominance.

With five games left in the regular season, Robinson likely will be a key cog as the Falcons push to win the NFC South. Sunday will present Robinson with a chance to show what he can do against the Buccaneers, as he played only 11 snaps and had one carry during their Oct. 22 matchup because of an illness.

Robinson said his focus lies on staying consistent in the red zone, giving the ball to playmakers and letting them work in space and trusting coach Arthur Smith’s plan over the final month of the regular season.

“When we start clicking and when it works, it’s really hard to stop,” Robinson said.