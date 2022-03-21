Falcons at Pitts’ Pro Day scouting QB Kenny Pickett

The quarterback group for the 2022 draft is not considered as talented as the group last year, when the Falcons, who had the fourth overall pick, elected to pass on Justin Fields and Mac Jones. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance went first, second and third overall before the Falcons picked tight end Kyle Pitts.

Pickett, who came on late in his career, caused a stir at the combine when he’s hands measured 8.5 inches. The preferred hand size is 9.5 inches.

In addition to Pickett, Mississippi’s Matt Corral, Liberty’s Malik Willis, (Roswell and Westlake High), North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder are considered among the top five quarterback prospects.

Pickett was spectacular in a 52-21 rout of Georgia Tech on Oct. 1 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. He completed 23 of 36 passes (63.9%) for 389 yards and four touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets.

He made good use of an extra season of eligibility and tossed 40 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He completed 334 of 497 passes for 4,066 yards as he set several school records.

He finished third in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Big NFL contingent of coaches & execs in attendance for Kenny Pickett’s pro-day:



OC- Falcons, Panthers, Steelers, Commanders



QB- Falcons, Panthers, Lions, Saints, Giants, Eagles, Seahawks, Titans, Commanders



GM: Falcons, Panthers, Steelers, Commanders#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/lCkwXOJtfi — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 21, 2022

Pickett tried to make the most of returning to Pittsburgh after checking on his draft status after his junior season.

“This is a unique process,” Pickett said at the Senior Bowl “I’m just trying to really enjoy every moment of it.”

Pickett would come in with some knowledge of the inner workings of an NFL team. The Panthers practice at the same facility as the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pickett is hoping to play early in his career, but would likely have to sit at least a season behind Ryan.

Ryan and Smith, who calls his own plays, blended together well last season as the Falcons overachieved and finished 7-10 despite the poor blocking and lack of weapons.

Caption December 10, 2020 Atlanta - Pittsburgh's quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) prepares to get off a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, December 10, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Caption December 10, 2020 Atlanta - Pittsburgh's quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) prepares to get off a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, December 10, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Bow Tie Chronicles