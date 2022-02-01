Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett on his NFL prospects

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

caption arrowCaption
Pitt QB Kenny Pickett looks ahead to the NFL and talks about the comparison to Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow. (D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC)

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top