Falcons’ Arthur Smith on roster: ‘Happy with the guys we (have) right now’

“Well, the waiver claims you know, guys that we thought between Chuma and Matt could potentially help us,” Smith said. “See what they can add.”

Smith had said the Falcons’ roster situation would be fluid in the cuts to 53.

“So, there were a lot of different things that were going on last couple days around the league,” Smith said. “So, fortunately for us, you know, there were some moves we made. We were able to get some guys back.”

The Falcons could have lost some of the players they wanted to bring back.

“You take a risk, but that’s a part of the strategy, and every team goes through it the same way,” Smith said.

Marlowe and Ford handled the situations well.

“Well, they’re just their transactions,” Smith said. “So like I said, you make those transactions, and then you know you decide whether you want to bring them back or not.”

This was Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot’s second season trimming down the roster.

“Yeah, it was a lot different this year,” Smith said. “There’s different obstacles and certainly though, the roster has changed quite a bit since Terry and I got here in January of 2021. Very different team we took to Week 1 last year than what we have right now.”

The Falcons are working this year with $63.4 million in dead salary-cap space after trading quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts. They also had some experienced veterans, such as safety Duron Harmon, on one-year contracts last season.

“We had a bunch of young guys that were in the mix as well,” Smith said. “This year, it’s been a pretty good turnover. We’re certainly younger in a lot of spots, which is exciting in certain positions and players that we look forward to continuing to develop.”

The Falcons signed quarterback Marcus Mariota to take over for Ryan and drafted Desmond Ridder.

The makeover also is evident on defense, where they signed outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter in free agency and drafted pass-rushers Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone.

Also, the Falcons will enter the season with four new starting linebackers in Carter, Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker and Ade Ogundeji.

“We’re very different certainly behind the center, too, which is a drastic change from where we were a year ago,” Smith said.

Smith changed his preparation plans this offseason and played more starters during the exhibition games. The Falcons also held joint practices with the Jets and Jaguars. Former coach Dan Quinn didn’t hold any joint practices during his tenure, which Mike Smith held regularly when he was coach.

The Falcons want to start the season better than last season, when they lost the opener 32-6 to the Eagles.

“I thought I had a pretty good idea of where we were at a year ago,” Smith said. “You know, you go out there, and opening days are strange for a lot of reasons. Right? A lot of unknown. Every team is dealing with it.”

Smith is hoping for a better start against the Saints.

“Certainly didn’t start the way you wanted,” Smith said. “You come out. Full throttle you run 40-something plays and only come up with six points, and you don’t do anything in second half. It’s going to look ugly.”

The Falcons went on to post a 7-10 record last season. They have turned the page and are pointing toward the Saints.

“This is a very different team we have coming into opening day this year,” Smith said.

