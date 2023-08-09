BreakingNews
Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Phillips: ‘He’s good’

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Falcons rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III, who went down with a injury near the end of a joint practice with the Dolphins on Tuesday, is not severely injury.

Phillips, a fourth-round pick (138th overall) out of Utah, was riding the exercise bike after sitting out the practice on Wednesday.

“He’s right there,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said as he pointed to Phillips riding the bike. “He’s good.”

Phillips got kicked in the left ankle after breaking up a pass play.

Phillips, who had been working at the nickel cornerback spots, is having a strong training camp.

