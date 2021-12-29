Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Kitchings: ‘We’ll talk about that at the end of the season’

The Falcons went with Mike Davis to open the season, but when he wasn’t productive, they started to switch carries to Patterson.

Before joining the Falcons, Kitchings was at South Carolina as the running back coach. He also coached at Furman, Vanderbilt, Air Force and N.C. State.

Kitchings previously served as offensive coordinator for Vanderbilt in 2010 and was co-offensive coordinator with the N.C. State in 2019.

