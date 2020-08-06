Falcons are set to re-sign J.J. Wilcox

Former Georgia Southern and Cairo High standout J. J. Wilcox is set to re-sign with the Falcons, pending COVID-19 testing, the AJC confirmed Thursday.
He suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on the first day of training camp last season. The signing originally was reported by NFL Media.
Wilcox, 29, signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in April 2019 after splitting the 2018 season with the Colts and Jets. He was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2013 draft and also spent a season with the Steelers.
Wilcox was working his way to the ball as a runner was getting down the field when he went to the ground last season.
Wilcox was escorted to the sideline by defensive backs Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal. He couldn’t put any pressure on the leg and immediately was attended to by the two members of the training staff.
#Falcons trainers are looking at J.J. Wilcox’s right knee. He was helped off the field by Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal and couldn’t put any weight on it. pic.twitter.com/NFOmUNcWlS— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) July 22, 2019
