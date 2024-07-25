Falcons’ A.J. Terrell fully participated Thursday amid contract talks

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell elected to report and fully participated in training camp while hoping a contract extension can be worked out.
“That’s the beauty of it, like right now I’m just so focused on just being with the team and being involved and just letting my agent work his move and do what he do,” Terrell said. “That’s why it’s easy for me to come to work and not think about it and know that it’s in good hands.”
Terrell is set to play on his $12.3 million fifth-year option this season.
“I’m just playing my role,” Terrell said. “Playing football and control what I can.”
The market for cornerbacks shifted upward with the Jaguars agreeing to a fourth-year, $76.5 million deal with cornerback Tyson Campbell. A total of $53.4 million of the deal was guaranteed. The deal averages $19.1 million and is the highest annual mark for any cornerback who has never been named to a Pro Bowl.
Campbell was a second-round pick (33rd overall) in the 2021 draft out of Georgia. Terrell was the 16th overall pick in the 2020 draft and was named second-team All-Pro in 2021.
“Congrats to Tyson,” Terrell said. “I know Tyson. He’s balling.”
Terrell plans to remain patient.
“It will all play its role, as long as I keep doing my thing,” Terrell said. “Stay all in with the team and just do my part.”
