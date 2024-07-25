Falcons’ A.J. Terrell fully participated Thursday amid contract talks

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell elected to report and fully participated in training camp while hoping a contract extension can be worked out.

“That’s the beauty of it, like right now I’m just so focused on just being with the team and being involved and just letting my agent work his move and do what he do,” Terrell said. “That’s why it’s easy for me to come to work and not think about it and know that it’s in good hands.”

Terrell is set to play on his $12.3 million fifth-year option this season.