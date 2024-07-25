Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ A.J. Terrell fully participated Thursday amid contract talks

Terrell and his agent took note of Tyson Campbell’s $76.5 million contract
By
31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell elected to report and fully participated in training camp while hoping a contract extension can be worked out.

“That’s the beauty of it, like right now I’m just so focused on just being with the team and being involved and just letting my agent work his move and do what he do,” Terrell said. “That’s why it’s easy for me to come to work and not think about it and know that it’s in good hands.”

Terrell is set to play on his $12.3 million fifth-year option this season.

“I’m just playing my role,” Terrell said. “Playing football and control what I can.”

The market for cornerbacks shifted upward with the Jaguars agreeing to a fourth-year, $76.5 million deal with cornerback Tyson Campbell. A total of $53.4 million of the deal was guaranteed. The deal averages $19.1 million and is the highest annual mark for any cornerback who has never been named to a Pro Bowl.

Campbell was a second-round pick (33rd overall) in the 2021 draft out of Georgia. Terrell was the 16th overall pick in the 2020 draft and was named second-team All-Pro in 2021.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

“Congrats to Tyson,” Terrell said. “I know Tyson. He’s balling.”

Terrell plans to remain patient.

“It will all play its role, as long as I keep doing my thing,” Terrell said. “Stay all in with the team and just do my part.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jags' Tyson Campbell signs a 4-year, $76.5 million contract extension on eve of camp, AP...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons' Grady Jarrett realizes goal by returning from knee injury for start of training...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: Linebackers
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: Special teams
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons can’t wait to play new College Football 25 video game 13m ago
Dwayne Ledford’s time in NFL Europe key to Falcons’ offensive line depth19m ago
Falcons’ Kirk Cousins not expecting to play in exhibition games39m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Huge Olympic news announcement has Atlanta written all over it
Why millions are trying alternatives to big-pharma’s weight-loss drugs
Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards