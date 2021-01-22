Falcons add three more assistant coaches

Bush, 58, a long-timer of 29 years in the NFL, was most recently with the New York Jets. Bush, a native of Athens, played at Clarke Central High and then was a three-year starter at N.C. State. He was drafted by the Houston Oilers in the fifth round of the 1985 NFL draft.

Ledford, 44, comes from the college ranks. He was with Louisville for the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator/offensive line.