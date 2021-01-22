X

Falcons add three more assistant coaches

FILE - Aug. 21, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith instructs his players during NFL football training camp in Nashville, Tenn. Smith, the new Atlanta Falcons coach, has started building his staff by hiring offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, defensive coordinator Dean Pees and special teams coach Marquice Williams. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool, File)
Credit: Mark Humphrey

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Frank Bush (linebackers), Dwayne Ledford (offensive line) and Charles London (quarterbacks) were named as assistant coaches by the Falcons on Friday.

Also, Danny Breyer was retained as an offensive quality-control assistant coach.

The Falcons hired their three new coordinators Thursday.

Bush, 58, a long-timer of 29 years in the NFL, was most recently with the New York Jets. Bush, a native of Athens, played at Clarke Central High and then was a three-year starter at N.C. State. He was drafted by the Houston Oilers in the fifth round of the 1985 NFL draft.

Ledford, 44, comes from the college ranks. He was with Louisville for the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator/offensive line.

Ledford, a journeyman center in the NFL, played for the 49ers (1999-2000; 2003-04), Jaguars (2000), Panthers (2001), Browns (2005) and Saints (2006).

London, 45, was the Bears running backs coach from 2018-20. He spent four seasons (2014-17) as the running backs coach for the Texans.

London played at Dunwoody High and Duke.

