Falcons add running back, linebacker to roster

Atlanta Falcons
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
The Falcons have elevated running back Godwin Igwebuike and inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Green Bay.

Igwebuike made his Falcons debut in week 1 after being signed to the active roster. He played eight snaps on special teams in the Falcons’ 24-10 win over Carolina.

Smith played in all three preseason games and finished third on the team with 13 tackles (eight solo). The Jacksonville, Fla., native entered the NFL in 2018 and has spent time with the Panthers, Bills and Titans, contributing on defense and special teams.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

